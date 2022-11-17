How Derek Carr Felt Of Mark Davis’ Comments On Josh McDaniels

The public outcry and calls for Josh McDaniels to be fired by the Raiders ramped up extensively after Las Vegas’ embarrassing Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, but team owner Mark Davis brought that speculation to a halt with his public support for the head coach.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was appreciative that Davis did so.

“It really did,” Carr told reporters Wednesday when asked if Davis’ comments allowed the group to exhale, per the team. “Just being here for nine years, and everything we’ve all seen, been through some tragedies and all the other stuff, right? I’m so happy to hear that Mr. Davis feels that way. I’m so happy that he loves Josh, he loves Dave (Ziegler), he believes in them. It kind of just gave us a breath like, ‘Yes, let’s just get better. Let’s just work on being a better football team.’

“It kind of just let us know the process, trust that process, there is a process and we do have time,” Carr continued. “Like during the season right now, we know who our leader is and we know that we’re rolling and that gives us confidence as a football team. So absolutely. When he came out and did that it was ‘Thank goodness.’ That kind of thing.”

Carr, who showcased his emotions after the Week 10 defeat, was forthcoming about his confidence and feelings toward McDaniels.

“We love Josh,” Carr said. “Me and (Davante Adams) have meetings with him all the time, had another great one today. And I fully believe in the plan because he shows us. My point is like, what is being mad at the coach going to do? Is that really want we want to do for another 20 years, you know what I mean? Keep doing a cycle like that?

“They know what they’re doing, they’ve had success,” Carr continued. “As players, we’re fully bought in because like, man, we believe in it. We just all want to be a part of it. And so, to answer that part of it, we love Josh. We love everything he brings, everything the staff has brought. And really we just are focused on playing better.”