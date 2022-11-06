How Stephon Gilmore Felt About Foxboro Return Despite Colts’ Performance

FOXBORO, Mass. — It wasn’t the return to Gillette Stadium that Stephon Gilmore was hoping for Sunday as the New England Patriots trounced the Indianapolis Colts in a 26-3 Week 9 verdict.

But the flurry of former teammates that went up to Gilmore after the contest coincides perfectly with what he’ll remember most about New England. Gilmore exchanged jerseys with Jonathan Jones and Matthew Judon — Jones’ uniform being the only one of the Patriots’ defensive backfield he didn’t previously have — and he spoke with Deatrich Wise, Myles Bryant, Jones and Judon along with members of the New England coaching staff and training staff. Gilmore said he wasn’t able to find Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the field, but explained how that was more due to the amount of former teammates that came up to him rather than any hard feelings toward Belichick.

“It was good to see them,” Gilmore said in the Colts’ locker room after the game.

Gilmore, as Patriots fans will recall, was traded to the Carolina Panthers last October ending his New England tenure after four seasons. He exited the field and walked through the tunnel to fans at Gillette Stadium screaming for his game-worn gloves and sweat-filled towel after a positive reception pregame.

“I mean, it’s a year ago that I got to traded. It feels like I was just here,” Gilmore said. “But played a lot of great ball here. And met a lot of great people here. You know, it’s part of it. You got to just move on. And they were the better team today.”

Gilmore also hinted at the likelihood he’ll stay connected with the Patriots down the road. The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, after all, was a key force in New England winning its sixth Super Bowl with his clutch interception being one specific play Patriots fans will never forget.

“Yeah, for sure. I mean, I had great years here — won a Super Bowl, Pro Bowls, Defensive Player of the Year,” Gilmore said. “Of course it’ll be a place that I come back, show love to. A lot of great memories here and that’s why you play the game.”