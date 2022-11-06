Jets Rookie ‘Can’t Wait’ For Next Matchup With Patriots

The New York Jets are riding high following a win over the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills, but already have set their sights toward to the New England Patriots.

New York welcomed Buffalo to MetLife Stadium on Sunday in a battle between the top two teams in the AFC East. Inching closer to the top seed, the Jets defeated the Bills, 20-17, in a game that went a long way in helping display just how serious New York seems to be. With Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen playing his least-efficient game of the season and appearing to suffer an elbow injury, and the Miami Dolphins out of sight until Week 18, things appear to have opened up for New York so long as they can do one thing: defeat the New England Patriots in Week 11.

The Jets have lost one game in the last six weeks, and it came against the Patriots in Week 8. New England rolled into the Meadowlands and whooped up on quarterback Zach Wilson to take home a much-needed win. After both teams are on a bye in Week 10, the Jets will look to get their revenge, something they seemingly cannot wait to do.

A big storyline in New York’s locker room after the win over Buffalo was how much it wanted revenge on New England. When asked about the idea of returning the favor to the Patriots, Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner called back to Bart Scott’s infamous quote and responded “I can’t wait,” per ESPN’s Connor Hughes.

Fellow cornerback DJ Reed showed the same eager mentality.

“DJ Reed just flashed a big — big — smile just now when I asked him if he’s happy the Jets get the Patriots right after the bye,” Hughes tweeted Sunday. “Said a few words after that. Didn’t need to. Think it’s clear what message next week will be payback.”

If the Jets hope to have any measure of success against the Patriots, Wilson will have to play much better against a Bill Belichick defense that has given him fits in the past. It likely won’t help that New York keeps giving New England bulletin board material.