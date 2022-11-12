How Todd Bowles Felt About Tom Brady’s Blunt Bucs Criticism

Todd Bowles doesn’t completely agree with Tom Brady’s recent harsh assessment of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It’s been an up-and-down season thus far for the Bucs, who enter Week 10 with a 4-5 record. A win last weekend over the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams was a step in the right direction for Tampa Bay, but Brady believes the team still needs to make major strides in certain areas. Included is the gameday effort level, which the star quarterback labeled as the “most embarrassing” aspect of the current NFC South leaders.

Bowles addressed Brady’s evaluation Friday, two days before the Bucs’ matchup with the Seattle Seahawks in Germany.

“I agree with it but it’s not the effort I’m referring to … the effort is in the execution, so to speak — not in people loafing or doing anything like that,” Bowles told reporters, per the Tampa Bay Times. “Doing the right things and executing the right way is the effort that we’re talking about.”

The Buccaneers will need to do pretty much everything the right way against an NFC West-leading Seahawks team that’s playing with all the confidence in the world these days. If Tampa Bay stumbles again, the flight back to the United State will feel that much longer and the optimism going into the Week 11 bye will be pretty low.