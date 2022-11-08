Tom Brady Calls Out Bucs For ‘Embarrassing’ Team Problem

Tom Brady is sick and tired of the Buccaneers not giving their all when it matters most.

One has to imagine Tampa Bay isn’t cutting any corners with its preparation leading up to games. That’s the type of standard put in place when the greatest quarterback of all time and one of the NFL’s best leaders is setting the tone of your team. But for whatever reason, gamedays have been an absolute grind for the Bucs.

Brady and company had to fight tooth and nail for their four victories thus far this season and a handful of their five losses were flat-out ugly. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, as he explained on the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast, believes the Bucs’ gameday struggles boil down to effort.

“I think too much of good, bad, good, bad, good, bad, leaves you average and no one’s trying to be average,” Brady said, as transcribed by the New York Post. “If you want to be a great team, you gotta be way better than average. So correcting our mistakes, improving our effort — which that is probably the most embarrassing part of our team is our effort level on game-day, and that’s something we better fix.”

A much-needed win over the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams surely provided a jolt to a Bucs team that was desperate for a spark. As such, don’t be surprised if Brady’s bunch looks rejuvenated Sunday when they battle the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks in Germany.