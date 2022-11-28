Jacoby Brissett Channel’s Inner Tom Brady Following Browns Win

Jacoby Brissett may not be sticking around as starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, but he sure did leave a memorable impression in what will likely be his last start for the foreseeable future.

Deshaun Watson, who the Browns traded for then signed to a five-year, $230 million contract this offseason, had been suspended by the NFL for the first 11 games of the 2022-23 season and was fined $5 million back in August for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The suspension stemmed from the more than 20 civil lawsuits that were levied against him over the past 18 months alleging sexual misconduct.

In Watson’s absence, Brissett took over as Cleveland’s starter for a less-than ideal start to the season. The journeyman QB led the Browns to a 4-7 record but capped off his latest stint as an NFL starter with a big win over his former mentor Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Naturally, Brissett decided to draw inspiration from Brady following the game.

“I mean this in no disrespect,” Brissett said to lead off his press conference, per Dustin Fox of ESPN. “But in the words of Tom Brady, ‘That was (expletive) awesome. That was (expletive) awesome.’ “

Watson will likely take over starting duties in Week 13 against the Houston Texans, but will do so after a strong performance by Brissett.

Brissett finished 23-of-37 for 210 yards and threw one touchdown and one interception. The interception was part of a wild Browns comeback, where David Njoku snagged one of Brissett’s passes out of the air to tie the game in the final seconds and send it to overtime, where Nick Chubb would eventually put things away.

“I’m really happy for Jacoby, he’s a great leader,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said postgame, per ESPN’s Jake Trotter. “He battled like crazy. It was a great effort by him.”