How Jakub Zboril Reacted To Heroic First NHL Goal In Bruins Win

The Boston Bruins proved yet again why they’re the best team in the NHL, especially when it comes to third-period play, during their 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

However, thanks to the darkhorse efforts of Jakub Zboril, the Bruins skated away with their third straight victory in the books.

In his fourth year in Boston, Zboril notched his first-career NHL goal, and it was pivotal, to say the least. With the Bruins tied at 1-1 in the third period against the Sabres, the 25-year-old defenseman delivered. Off an assist from Tomas Nosek, Zboril netted the go-ahead goal, which eventually became the game-winner.

“I just saw (Nosek) carrying the puck and I think he tried to look me off so I yelled at him,” Zboril said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “And he gave me the puck, I just shot it at the net.”

Zboril added: “Just being out there every single night and earning the trust of the coach, it’s very important for me. Right now, it’s not going the way I would like to but I’m gonna be there and do my best to get the trust and play more. … I’m just trying to play hockey.”

The first goal in Zboril’s career game on the 65th game played in his career that helped put an underwhelming first period from the Bruins, officially behind them.

With another impressive win in the books, the Bruins continue their campaign, entering 13-2 on the season, against the Vancouver Canucks. Puck drop from TD Garden on Sunday is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET, following an hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN.