Jason McCourty Calls Out Devin McCourty After Dropped Interception

Devin McCourty should have had another one against Zach Wilson

26 minutes ago

Devin McCourty had a Zach Wilson throw hit him directly in the chest in the final minute of the first half Sunday, but the New England Patriots safety was unable to haul in the should-have-been interception.

His twin brother, Jason McCourty, called out the dropped pick rather quickly during the Patriots’ Week 11 game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.

“McCourty catch the damn ball!!!” Jason McCourty tweeted, referencing the play on third-and-2 with 56 seconds left in the first half. You can watch it here.

It would have been Devin McCourty’s third interception in the last two games against Wilson and the Jets. Both of McCourty’s two interceptions this season came against New York in Week 8, as he now has seven in his career against Gang Green.

Instead, the Patriots entered the half (and fourth quarter) tied 3-3 in an underwhelming contest.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images
