Patriots Friday Practice Report: Important Starter Returns To Field

FOXBORO, Mass. — Friday’s Patriots practice provided good news on one of New England’s most important defensive players.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones was back on the field after missing Thursday’s practice due to an illness. The veteran corner has been one of the Patriots’ best players this season and would be a huge loss if he couldn’t play Sunday when New England hosts the New York Jets.

However, Jones’ participation Friday indicates he should be available for the pivotal Week 11 rematch at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots wrapping up practice for the week on the game field. Also Bill is wearing shorts ? again. @NBC10 #patriots pic.twitter.com/KhQwlO49hq — Joe Kayata (@NBC10_Joe) November 18, 2022

It’s worth noting that there was some confusion among reporters over whether defensive tackle Christian Barmore was at practice. Barmore has been sidelined since mid-October due to a knee injury but was a limited participant in the first three practices of this week.

We can’t confidently say whether Barmore was or wasn’t on the field Friday. His status will be clarified when the Patriots release their injury report sometime Friday afternoon.

New England and New York will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.