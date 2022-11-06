The Spread Sharp Report: How Public Betting Patriots-Colts New England opened as a touchdown favorite by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago

FOXBORO, Mass. — Between the Indianapolis Colts recently firing their offensive coordinator, quarterback Sam Ehlinger making his second career start and All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor being ruled out of the Week 9 game, there are a number of reasons to believe in the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The betting public feels the same way.

The 4-4 Patriots, according to the consensus odds page on NESNBets.com, opened as a 6.5-point favorite and now sit as a five-point home favorite entering the contest.

New England is responsible for a staggering 92% of the moneyline handle and 82% of moneyline bets at DraftKings Sportsbook, according to a release Sunday morning. Seventy-two percent of spread handle and 67% of spread bets at DraftKings are on Patriots to cover the current five-point spread.

Bettors at PointsBet Sportsbook and WynnBet Sportsbook indicated much of the same. The Patriots received 87% of the moneyline handle and 83% of the moneyline tickets. New England is the most popular spread wager at PointsBet, too, with 72% of the spread handle and 64% of the spread bets. At WynnBet, Bill Belichick’s team is responsible for 75% of moneyline bets and 52% of the moneyline handle.

Others wagering at BetMGM Sportsbook might have made note of how the Patriots will be without running back Damien Harris and will trot out an injury-plagued offensive line. Both David Andrews and Marcus Cannon will not play against the Colts with the latter placed on injured reserve Saturday due to a concussion.

BetMGM sportsbook revealed Sunday morning that 83% of moneyline handle is on Colts — not the Patriots — to win straight up.

The Patriots and the Colts will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.