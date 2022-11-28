Sports World Cannot Get Enough Of Brian Robinson’s ‘Big Hat’

It’s hard to give the Washington Commanders credit for anything, but at least their most recent win ushered in the era of Brian Robinson’s big hats.

Despite having put forth another embarrassing display pregame, the Commanders walked off the field Sunday with a win over an NFC playoff contender, defeating the Atlanta Falcons at FedEx Field. It wasn’t what happened on the field that made headlines, however, it was running back Brian Robinson’s postgame attire that did.

Robinson did his postgame media availability rocking an incredible “big hat.”

BIG GAME, BIG HAT: After rushing for a career-high 105 yards, rookie @BrianR_4 breaks out the big hat, and we mean big!



B-Rob says he's helping promote his friend who makes big hats – "If ya'll want one, let me know"@nbcwashington #HTTC pic.twitter.com/KmxF988arL — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) November 27, 2022

After rushing for 105 yards on 18 carries, Robinson decided to rock the big hat in support of his friend’s company. The best of friends.

As you can imagine, the look has already taken off, with athletes and celebrities all over sharing their own experiences with big hats.

Throwing our hat into these BIG Victory Monday vibes, @Commanders ? pic.twitter.com/uZXPEDAYm7 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 28, 2022

big hats are the new wave pic.twitter.com/LSac71zITa — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 28, 2022

Coach Locks was rocking the big hat back in June!



Such a vibe pic.twitter.com/2P7FCrF9W1 — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) November 28, 2022

You're upset about the Seahawks



I'm confident and browsing photos of Big Hats. We are not the same. pic.twitter.com/85wilB4So7 — Hustle Chillson (@HustleChillson) November 27, 2022

Naturally, the photoshops started rolling in as well.

That is a big hat pic.twitter.com/c2tL3VAdmS — Americana at Brand Memes (@americanamemes) November 27, 2022

If we do not see HS recruits committing by putting on their schools big hat then the college sports world has failed. I want everybody to look like this. pic.twitter.com/LiU6vUpKvv — Johnny Meatball (@lester1739) November 28, 2022





We can only hope to see Robinson rocking different versions of the big hat moving forward.

