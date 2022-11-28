Sports World Cannot Get Enough Of Brian Robinson’s ‘Big Hat’

It’s hard to give the Washington Commanders credit for anything, but at least their most recent win ushered in the era of Brian Robinson’s big hats.
Despite having put forth another embarrassing display pregame, the Commanders walked off the field Sunday with a win over an NFC playoff contender, defeating the Atlanta Falcons at FedEx Field. It wasn’t what happened on the field that made headlines, however, it was running back Brian Robinson’s postgame attire that did.
Robinson did his postgame media availability rocking an incredible “big hat.”
After rushing for 105 yards on 18 carries, Robinson decided to rock the big hat in support of his friend’s company. The best of friends.
As you can imagine, the look has already taken off, with athletes and celebrities all over sharing their own experiences with big hats.
Naturally, the photoshops started rolling in as well.
We can only hope to see Robinson rocking different versions of the big hat moving forward.