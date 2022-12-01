Antonio Brown Arrest Warrant Issued After Another Troubling Incident

Antonio Brown is facing more legal trouble.

Police in Tampa, Fla., on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for the former NFL wide receiver. Brown is wanted on a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from an incident that took place Monday involving a woman with whom he has four children, according to WTVT in Tampa.

Aaron Mesmer of WTVT on Thursday shared a copy of the arrest warrant, with details not yet listed because the warrant was still active.

#CONFIRMED: Arrest warrant issued for former #Bucs WR Antonio Brown on domestic violence charge. Warrant details are not yet listed because it?s still active. https://t.co/Sgq1PFzgSn pic.twitter.com/l79Edqy4Qj — Aaron Mesmer FOX 13 (@AaronMesmer) December 1, 2022

Detectives told WTVT the argument between Brown and the woman turned physical when he threw a shoe at her, with a police report stating it struck her in the ponytail.

“The victim had no injuries but believed the shoe was meant for her head,” the police report said, per WTVT. “The suspect would not open the door or come outside to speak with officers. The suspect also during this incident attempted to issue an informal eviction to the victim.”

Mesmer on Thursday also cited court documents in stating the woman alleged Brown locked her out of her Tampa house, tossed out her belongings, threatened to shoot her, threw a shoe at her and then refused to come out and speak with police.