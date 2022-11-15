Antonio Brown Reveals Apparent Lengthy Text From ‘Disappointed’ Tom Brady

We might now have a benchmark of when the Tom Brady-Antonio Brown relationship first started to go south.

Brady went to bat for Brown not once, but twice after Brown had fallen out of favor in the NFL. The legendary quarterback pushed for the New England Patriots to sign Brown early in the 2019 season and followed suit the following year, his first season in Tampa Bay. The second go-around of the Brady-Brown partnership was more successful, as the duo helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV.

Almost exactly three months after the Bucs raised the Lombardi Trophy at Raymond James Stadium, Brady allegedly sent a long text to Brown that the latter made public on his official Snapchat feed Monday.

“You are demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above and beyond to help you,” Brady’s text read. “You are acting selfish and unfortunately many of those people are exhausted by the erratic and unpredictable emotional behavior. When I met you, you were humble, willing to learn and anxious to improve things in your life. In a short period of time, you have done those things and accomplished some great things. And very much on the path to success long term.

“Unfortunately you have reverted very much back to a young immature man that is selfish, self-serving, irrational and irresponsible. I, for one am disappointed in many behaviors over the past few months. You have seemed to have lost that humility and that APG. You have gone from hanging around good quality people that had genuine interest in seeing you succeed, to seeing others whose lives are erratic and out of control and leading you down a negative path.”

Brown went on to play another season alongside Brady in Tampa Bay, although he only appeared in seven games. The final contest of that stretch probably marked the final NFL appearance for Brown, who had a full-blown meltdown at MetLife Stadium and practically forced the Bucs to release him. The 34-year-old hasn’t been with an NFL team since, but he’s plenty active in his trolling and mockery of Brady, including taking harsh shots at the QB’s private life.

Brady probably would have liked to keep the text between the two of them, but he also has many more important things to worry about these days. Including trying to help secure a playoff spot for a Bucs team that has new signs of life.