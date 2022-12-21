Bill Belichick Gushes Over Joe Burrow Ahead Of Patriots-Bengals

FOXBORO, Mass. — Joe Burrow has a big fan in Bill Belichick.

Not like that’s surprising. The Cincinnati Bengals star has everything you’d want in a franchise quarterback, rightfully drawing comparisons to Tom Brady. And Belichick will get his first in-person look at Burrow on Saturday when the New England Patriots host the Cincinnati Bengals.

Belichick on Wednesday was asked what stands out about Burrow when watching him on film.

“Yeah, everything,” Belichick said before the Patriots’ first practice of the week. “First of all, he’s tough. He’s a tough kid. He’ll stand in there, throw the ball and take a hit to make a play. Accurate, hits all the throws. Tough to tackle. Manages the game well. Sees the game well.

“Productive in critical situations, third down, red area, big games. I’d say he makes a lot of his best plays at the right time when you really need him. He’s impressive.”

Interestingly, Belichick minutes later was asked to stand by Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who struggled mightily last Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“The play is to try to beat Cincinnati,” he said.

Yeah, not exactly a ringing endorsement.

Nevertheless, Jones would quiet many haters this weekend if he somehow outduels Burrow and the 10-4 Bengals. Kickoff at Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

