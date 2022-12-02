Bills Troll Patriots With Boston-Themed Meme After Blowout Win

Even Matt Damon and Ben Affleck — or Will and Chuckie, as they’re known in the 1997 classic “Good Will Hunting” — probably didn’t envision the New England Patriots looking as terrible as they did Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.

Buffalo coasted to a blowout win in Foxboro, downing the hosts 24-10 behind another lackluster performance from New England’s offense. And the Bills’ official Twitter account rubbed salt on the Patriots’ wounds after the lopsided AFC matchup by dropping a Boston-themed meme.

“How do you like them apples?,” the Bills tweeted, along with a famous scene from “Good Will Hunting,” altered to include Thursday’s final score.

As you might recall, Affleck, who played Chuckie in the Boston-based movie, said to Damon, or Will, toward the end of the film: “Look, you’re my best friend, so don’t take this the wrong way, but in 20 years if you’re still living here, coming over to my house, watching the Patriots games, working construction, I’ll (expletive) kill you.”

Surely, he wasn’t alluding to the fate that awaited the Patriots in the 2020s — with Tom Brady long gone after two decades in Foxboro — but it’s all very appropriate based on the status quo. No one would blame him for having reservations about his buddy coming over to catch the game when New England has become borderline unwatchable thanks to its anemic offense.

Hat tip to the Bills for kicking the crap out of the Patriots on national TV — and then basking in the glory. The apples don’t taste great.