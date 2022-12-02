It was Deja Vu For Patriots Defense Against Bills — Despite Some Punts

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots defense was one of the NFL’s best through 11 weeks. The group, mostly facing bad quarterbacks, ranked near or at the top of the league in numerous statistical categories, both traditional and advanced. Matthew Judon was on a Defensive Player of the Year pace.

But important questions remained: Was it fool’s gold? Would New England once again crater against superior NFL passing games? Perhaps most importantly, could the Patriots actually slow down Josh Allen and the Bills after watching Buffalo rack up 80 points and zero punts in their final two meetings last season?

We now have our answers, and they aren’t pretty.

We got a partial answer last week when the Patriots got torched by Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving night. But the full picture arrived a week later, with Allen and the Bills steamrolling New England in an easy 24-10 victory at Gillette Stadium.

Sure, much of the talk after the game centered around the failing offense, and deservedly so. But don’t overlook the equally discouraging performance put forth by the Patriots defense.

To be fair, New England wasn’t a complete disaster Thursday night, as it forced three punts and a turnover — yippee! — and stopped the Bills on four of their final possessions, all without Jalen Mills and Christian Barmore in the lineup. The game even might’ve been close if not for the Patriots’ anemic offense.

However, when it really mattered, when the Bills really wanted to move the ball and put up points, the Patriots had zero answers.