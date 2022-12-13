NFL Takeaways Week 14: 49ers Better With Brock Purdy Than Jimmy Garoppolo?

With four weeks remaining in the NFL regular season, the San Francisco 49ers might have overtaken the Philadelphia Eagles as the most dangerous team in the NFC.

The 49ers, who were working with third-string rookie quarterback Brock Purdy against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 14, dominated Tampa Bay on Sunday. The league-leading defense undoubtedly played a role in the 35-7 beatdown. But most importantly, Purdy looked more than capable of replacing Jimmy Garoppolo for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

The seventh-rounder, specifically the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, showed pocket awareness and an improved mobility than that of Garoppolo. He showed an understanding of a complex Kyle Shanahan offense, which might get even more creative given Purdy’s ability on quarterback-designed runs. He showed he can make difficult throws. He showed he can manage an NFL game. If you want to take Purdy’s impact even one step further, there’s an argument to be made it was the most impressive start of any 49ers quarterback this season, including both Garoppolo and 2021 No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance.

After all, San Francisco’s offense looked better than it has all season, and that was with an injured Deebo Samuel sidelined for the enter second half. Samuel’s ankle injury reportedly will cause him to miss some time, but the expectation is he’ll be back before the regular season concludes. The All-Pro playmaker certainly is a crucial piece should San Francisco make a deep run.

It feels like a certainty the 9-4 49ers will run away with the NFC West as the Seattle Seahawks fell two games back with four remaining. San Francisco likely won’t be able to catch up to the 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 1 seed, but could very well finish second, supplanting the 10-3 Minnesota Vikings.

Nevertheless, just as questions surfaced whether Purdy could take over for Garoppolo, the 49ers received a clear indication he could do just that — they might even be better.

Here are more takeaways from Week 14 in the NFL: