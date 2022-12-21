Jakobi Meyers Isn’t Laughing At Jokes About Blunder Vs. Raiders

The NFL world has had a field day making jokes about Jakobi Meyers’ blunder in the New England Patriots’ stunning loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The only problem? Meyers isn’t laughing.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Meyers took part in what is possibly the worst play of his career in the loss. In a tie ballgame with no time left on the clock, Meyers inexplicably heaved a lateral in the direction of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, only to have his plans foiled by Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones — who picked the ball out of the air, buried Mac Jones underneath the sod at Allegiant Stadium, and rumbled into the end zone for a game-winning touchdown.

After hearing jokes for a few days, Meyers finally clapped back at someone who was bold enough to tag him in their tweet poking fun at the fourth-year receiver.

“Somebody please give this man the laugh he was looking for,” Meyers responded to a tweet from former “ESPN Sports Science” host John Brenkus. You can view Meyers’ tweet here.

The decision by Meyers was obviously wrong, but the fact that the play started with Rhamondre Stevenson and ended with Meyers is unfortunate for the two players who have provided the most to the Patriots’ offense in 2022. Their accountability for the play has been enough to have earned them deserved praise from former teammates.

Meyers and the Patriots will look to get back on track with a pivotal matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16.