Red Sox Add Six Non-Roster Invitees To 2023 Spring Training Roster

The Red Sox’s work isn’t done this Major League Baseball offseason, but Boston’s spring training roster is beginning to take shape.

The Red Sox on Wednesday added six non-roster invitees to their spring training roster: right-handed pitcher Norwith Gudino, left-handed pitcher Oddanier Mosqueda, catchers Caleb Hamilton and Ronaldo Hernández, outfielder Narciso Crook and infielder/outfielder Niko Goodrum.

Obviously, the Red Sox still could add to their active roster via free agency and trades in the coming weeks and months. This represents the first wave of non-roster invitees, though, as Boston looks toward arriving at camp in Fort Myers, Fla., ahead of the 2023 MLB season.

Mosqueda and Hernández spent 2022 in the Red Sox system, with the former making 45 relief appearances for Double-A Portland and the latter appearing in 105 games with Triple-A Worcester.

The Red Sox even recalled Hernández for two major league stints in 2022, but he never appeared in a game with Boston. Hernández, 25, landed with the organization as part of the February 2021 trade that sent pitchers Jeffrey Springs and Chris Mazza to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Goodrum’s addition is notable, as the 30-year-old appeared in 402 career major league games with the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros. His most extensive big-league experience came in 2018, when Goodrum slashed .245/.315/.432 with 16 home runs, 53 RBIs and 12 stolen bases in 131 games (492 plate appearances) with Detroit.