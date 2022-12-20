Jakobi Meyers, Patriots Catch Ricochet Shot During Packers-Rams

More than 24 hours after a mind-blowing decision cost his team a Week 15 win, Jakobi Meyers and the New England Patriots heard chirps from NFL fans watching “Monday Night Football” between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams.

It feels like that’s not going to end anytime soon, either.

Anyway, it came after Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas intercepted a pass from Baker Mayfield with 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter and Green Bay leading 24-12. Douglas easily hauled in the interception, but upon being twisted around by Rams wideout Ben Skowronek, inexplicably tried to lateral the ball to a fellow Packers defender. Douglas’ no-look lateral instead fell to the ground before Green Bay safety Adrian Amos came up with the live ball.

Those watching the Packers’ eventual Week 15 win couldn’t believe Douglas would attempt such a play given that Sunday’s Patriots-Raiders contest ended in such fashion. And they expressed just that on social media.

Rasul Douglas really just tried to Jakobi Meyers that interception.



Luckily, Adrian Amos recovered the lateral-fumble and the Packers are taking over in plus territory.



But like… what? — Matt Reynoldson (@Matt_Reynoldson) December 20, 2022

Rasul Douglas must've seen Jakobi Meyers' lateral yesterday. His response: hold my beer.#Packers awfully lucky to recover Douglas' no-look lateral as he was being drug to the ground. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) December 20, 2022

There is no shot the Packers DB just tried to lateral that after what happened yesterday? — Anthony Romano (@ARomanoWDBJ) December 20, 2022

Just when you thought we wouldn?t see another ridiculous lateral for at least a couple of weeks?@packers! — Greg Brower (@GregoryABrower) December 20, 2022

Bro was giving jakobi meyers w that lateral — 21 (@myfriendstutta) December 20, 2022

Lol packers D trolling the Patriots with that lil lateral pass — King Gerald (@KingGerald33) December 20, 2022

After watching the #Packers and #Patriots I think an ill advised lateral should be part of every game. — I?m the best at arguing (@MadAlpacas) December 20, 2022

For those living under a rock, Meyers threw a full-fledged backwards pass intended for Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Instead, Raiders edge rusher Chandler Jones intercepted Meyers’ pass, shoved Mac Jones into the earth’s core and then proceeded to run 48 yards for a game-winning touchdown. To make matters worse, New England’s Week 15 loss could play a meaningful role in its inability to make the NFL playoffs.

Fortunately for the Packers, they were able to recover the football and ultimately keep their postseason aspirations alive with a win over the lowly Rams.