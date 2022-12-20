Jakobi Meyers, Patriots Catch Ricochet Shot During Packers-Rams

More than 24 hours after a mind-blowing decision cost his team a Week 15 win, Jakobi Meyers and the New England Patriots heard chirps from NFL fans watching “Monday Night Football” between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams.
It feels like that’s not going to end anytime soon, either.
Anyway, it came after Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas intercepted a pass from Baker Mayfield with 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter and Green Bay leading 24-12. Douglas easily hauled in the interception, but upon being twisted around by Rams wideout Ben Skowronek, inexplicably tried to lateral the ball to a fellow Packers defender. Douglas’ no-look lateral instead fell to the ground before Green Bay safety Adrian Amos came up with the live ball.
Those watching the Packers’ eventual Week 15 win couldn’t believe Douglas would attempt such a play given that Sunday’s Patriots-Raiders contest ended in such fashion. And they expressed just that on social media.
For those living under a rock, Meyers threw a full-fledged backwards pass intended for Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Instead, Raiders edge rusher Chandler Jones intercepted Meyers’ pass, shoved Mac Jones into the earth’s core and then proceeded to run 48 yards for a game-winning touchdown. To make matters worse, New England’s Week 15 loss could play a meaningful role in its inability to make the NFL playoffs.
Fortunately for the Packers, they were able to recover the football and ultimately keep their postseason aspirations alive with a win over the lowly Rams.