Josh Jacobs Goes On NSFW Rant After Raiders’ Loss To Steelers

Blowing leads has been a trend for the Raiders all season long, and it continued for Las Vegas on Sunday night in Pittsburgh.

Fresh off a dramatic Week 15 win over the New England Patriots, the Raiders took a touchdown lead into halftime of their Christmas Eve contest against a mediocre-at-best Steelers team. But Las Vegas didn’t do even a little bit of damage to the scoreboard in the second half and Pittsburgh’s 10 fourth-quarter points proved to be the difference in a 13-10 win for the Black and Yellow.

The primetime loss dropped the Raiders to 6-9 on the season and running back Josh Jacobs wasn’t able to contain his frustration after yet another disappointing verdict for Las Vegas.

“Yeah, man, it’s (expletive), for real,” Jacobs told reporters, per Pro Football Talk citing the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It’s (expletive). And it’s on us, you know? Everybody wanna talk about the defense before. They made their stops when they were supposed to. (Expletive), we’ve got to help them out. And, you know, I’m tired of saying we’ve got to (expletive) help them out, and it’s just frustrating.”

Jacobs added: “I’m tired of dealing with this. Every day I come here and bust my ass and I see the guys busting their ass and the result is not there. For me, the last four years, the result has not been there. And quite frankly, I don’t know what else to do.”

The loss to the Steelers didn’t eliminate the Raiders from postseason contention, but they will need to beat the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs and receive help from other teams in order to reach the playoffs. Time will tell if those two games are Jacobs’ last with Las Vegas, as the Silver and Black didn’t pick up his fifth-year option before the start of the campaign.