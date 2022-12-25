Bengals’ Flight Made Emergency Landing After Patriots Game

The Bengals weren’t treated to a smooth flight back to Cincinnati after their Christmas Eve victory.

The reigning AFC champions were forced to make an emergency landing due to engine trouble after they departed the New England area, as first reported by WLWT’s Mark Slaughter. The Bengals made a pit stop at John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens, N.Y. before hopping on a new plane and taking off for Southwest Ohio.

Cincinnati also encountered some turbulence in the second half of its Week 16 game against the Patriots. Joe Burrow and company looked like they were well on their way to a rout thanks to a dominant first two quarters, but second-half struggles allowed New England to get back into the early afternoon matchup. A comeback victory was well within reach for Bill Belichick’s team, but a back-breaking red-zone fumble by running back Rhamondre Stevenson late in the fourth quarter sealed a victory for the Bengals.

The AFC North leaders won’t have to worry about plane issues in Week 17, as they are set to welcome the Buffalo Bills to Paycor Stadium for a “Monday Night Football” tilt that very well could be a conference championship preview. Travel also won’t be necessary for the Patriots, who will host the division-rival Dolphins for a critically important contest.