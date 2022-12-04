Matt Turner Tweets After USA’s Elimination From World Cup

The United States men’s national soccer team needed to provide a sense of encouragement at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and they did exactly that.

The Americans never were going to make a deep run in Qatar, but they had something to prove after not qualifying for the 2018 World Cup. The US, one of the youngest teams in this year’s tournament, took a step forward by making it out of the group stage and it was more than competitive in its Round of 16 match with the Netherlands on Saturday.

After the 3-1 loss to the Dutch, United States goalkeeper Matt Turner took to Twitter with a message of appreciation.

“I’m not sure how to wrap this up, but I felt the need to say THANK YOU !! This has been the greatest honor of my whole life and I will cherish the memories we made forever,” the New Jersey native posted.

Turner and his teammates can and should head back to the States with their heads held high. They also should feel confident about their prospects for the 2026 World Cup, a tournament in which the United States will be one of the host nations.