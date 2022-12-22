Matthew Judon Believes These Patriots Should Be Pro Bowlers

FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon is the lone member of the 2022 Patriots who earned a spot on the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster. But should he be the only one?

When asked that question Thursday, New England’s star pass rusher highlighted two teammates: edge defender Josh Uche and safety Kyle Dugger.

“I believe a lot of people on our defense was worthy of consideration,” said Judon, who revealed that Bill Belichick called him Wednesday night to inform him of his Pro Bowl selection. “I think (Uche), (Dugger’s) having a heck of a season. … But, you know, they’re gonna continue to play and they’re gonna continue to progress.

“And I believe that they could be Pro Bowlers, All-Pros, very soon. Very soon. And I think with work and time, they’re gonna be where they want to be. Them guys just gotta continue to work and continue to get better.”

Uche has enjoyed a breakout season while providing needed supplementary pass rush on the Patriots defense. The third-year pro has 10.5 sacks, all of which have come in the last seven games.

As for Dugger, he’s been solid from start to finish and is coming off one of his best games of the season. His pick-six on Derek Carr launched a New England comeback attempt in Las Vegas that ultimately ended with a heartbreaking loss to the Raiders.