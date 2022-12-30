Patriots Injury Report: Four Players Ruled Out For Showdown Vs. Dolphins

Once again, the New England Patriots will have to fill voids due to injury when they take on the Miami Dolphins in a pivotal clash Sunday.

New England will be without cornerback Jack Jones and wide receiver DeVante Parker, who are both going to miss their third straight game due to a knee injury and a concussion, respectively.

The Patriots also won’t have their swiss-army knife in Marcus Jones at their disposal and tight end Jonnu Smith is unavailable for the contest as well. There’s also a host of key play-makers questionable in the must-win matchup against their divisional rival.

Here’s the full injury report for the Patriots:

OUT

CB Jack Jones, Knee (DNP)

DB Marcus Jones, Concussion (DNP)

WR DeVante Parker, Concussion (DNP)

TE Jonnu Smith, Concussion (DNP)

QUESTIONABLE

TE Hunter Henry, Knee (LP)

CB Jonathan Jones, Chest (LP)

CB Jalen Mills, Groin (LP)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle (LP)

WR Tyquan Thornton, Knee (LP)

Jalen Mills, who hasn’t played since a Week 12 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, being upgraded to questionable is a good sign after the veteran defensive back was a limited participant in practice Friday. He didn’t participate in practice the previous two days.