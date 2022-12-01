Patriots Mailbag: Could Tom Brady Actually Return To Pats?

With the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills squaring off on Thursday this week, we’re bringing you the NESN.com Patriots mailbag one day early. Let’s get right to your questions:

@Patriotgator

Why isn’t Thornton being used more?

I’d argue that Tyquan Thornton actually is being used a lot. Since he debuted in Week 5, the second-round rookie is second in snaps played among Patriots wideouts, trailing only No. 1 receiver Jakobi Meyers. He’s played 42 snaps more than DeVante Parker, 47 more than Kendrick Bourne and 119 more than Nelson Agholor during that span.

Thornton has been on the field a lot for the Patriots, and he’s been frequently targeted in relation to his fellow receiver. Meyers dominates that category, but Thornton has seen more targets than Parker, Bourne or Agholor since he came off injured reserve in October. He just has not been productive.

In seven NFL games to date, the Baylor speedster has just 10 catches on 21 targets for 86 yards and one touchdown, plus three carries for 16 yards and one touchdown. Both of those scores came in a Week 6 win over Cleveland. Since then, he’s managed just four catches on 13 targets for 42 yards while seeing his playing time diminish. Quarterback Mac Jones attempted a season-high 39 passes in last week’s loss to Minnesota and didn’t target Thornton once.

Thornton’s 47.6% catch rate this season ranks 111th out of 116 wideouts with at least 20 targets. He’s averaging just 0.56 yards per route run, per Pro Football Focus. Of the 105 wideouts who have played 150-plus receiving snaps, only Cam Sims, A.J. Green and Keelan Cole have lower averages.

This was a fear when Thornton suffered a preseason collarbone injury that wiped out the first month of his rookie year. The Patriots saw a similar situation play out in 2019 with N’Keal Harry, who flashed in training camp but struggled to find his footing after missing the start of his first season with an injury.

We’ll see if Thornton can begin to emerge as he continues to accumulate NFL experience and if the Patriots make any game-plan adjustments to make use of his rare speed. If not, he may see his role continue to shrink in New England’s veteran-laden receiving corps.