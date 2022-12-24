Patriots Players Show Ex-Teammate Ton Of Respect After Loss To Bengals

Star quarterback Joe Burrow made it perfectly clear earlier this week how respected Ted Karras is in the Cincinnati Bengals’ locker room.

And the New England Patriots sure have a lot of love still for their former teammate.

Even after a crushing 22-18 defeat to the Bengals at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, several players on the Patriots made sure to make their way over to Karras during postgame handshakes. Jahlani Tavai, David Andrews, James Ferentz and Matthew Judon all were spotted re-connecting with Karras, as seen on video via NBC Sports Boston.

There’s definitely plenty of mutual respect between Karras and the Patriots players he saw after the game. It even looked like Karras and Judon were trying to orchestrate a jersey exchange.

“I’m going to send mine. Can you send yours?” Karras said while pointing to the jerseys. “I’m going to send mine over.”

A ton of respect between Ted Karras and old teammate David Andrews. Teddy also had a chat with Matthew Judon after Cincy beat the Pats in a squeaker

Karras also told Judon “you’re a (expletive) beast” during their postgame interaction. The Patriots edge rusher, who earned Pro Bowl honors this week, took down Burrow once as he now has 15 1/2 sacks on the season.