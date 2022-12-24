Why Bengals Were Confident Exploiting Matchups Vs. Patriots Cornerbacks

FOXBORO, Mass. — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow told reporters leading up to Week 16 against the Patriots that New England’s defense didn’t have any defenders that could be exploited. It surely was the star quarterback’s way of complimenting the Bill Belichick-coached defense.

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, however, was a little more forthcoming after Cincinnati’s 22-18 victory at Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

“We knew they were a little small coming into the game,” the 6-foot-4 wideout told reporters. “We knew I was going to have some advantages. We took those advantages and we capitalized on it.”

The Patriots were down two starting cornerbacks in Jalen Mills and Jack Jones. It meant 5-foot-8 cornerbacks Marcus Jones and Myles Bryant would see more time in coverage against one of the league’s top passing units that features not only Higgins, but 6-foot-2 Tyler Boyd and 6-foot-1 Ja’Marr Chase.

In the end, a depleted New England secondary ultimately allowed Burrow to throw for 375 yards on 40 completions and three touchdowns, overshadowing two Patriots interceptions and a stout second-half effort.

“I feel really confident in our guys down the field,” Burrow said when asked about exploiting matchups to Higgins (eight rec., 128 yards, touchdown) and Chase (eight rec., 79 yards).

“I’m going to give those shots to just about anybody,” Burrow said. “I wouldn’t say it really matters who they have out there. If they’re down the field in one-on-one situations, I’m going to give them a shot.”