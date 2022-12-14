Patriots Will Be Tested By Excellent Josh Jacobs, Who Has Big Fan In Bill Belichick

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Patriots run defense has been hit or miss this season.

The good: Holding Cleveland Browns star Nick Chubb, perhaps the best running back in football, to 56 yards on 12 carries in Week 6. The bad: Allowing James to average 5.7 yards on 15 carries in Monday night’s win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Well, New England’s front seven will need to be at its best during Sunday’s road game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fourth-year pro Josh Jacobs has taken his game to another level under head coach Josh McDaniels, leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,402) through 14 weeks. The Alabama product, who only has fumbled once, also is tied for third among all running backs with 11 touchdowns and has added 44 catches for 346 yards.

Entering Week 15, Jacobs is the top-ranked running back by Pro Football Focus, with Chubb, Tony Pollard, Aaron Jones and Christian McCaffrey rounding out the top five. If you said Jacobs is the best running back in the NFL, few would argue with you.

And that includes Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who spoke glowingly about Jacobs ahead of Wednesday’s practice at University of Arizona.

“Yeah, he does (everything well),” Belichick said. “Leads the league in rushing. Strong, tough kid to tackle. Got good contact balance. Very powerful guy. Has good patience. Sees the hole, sees lanes and, as we saw, has breakaway speed. He’s been able to go the distance and create some explosive runs — not just the 5-, 6-yarders. He’s had some home runs, too. He’s got that kind of ability.