This Remark Suggests Tom Brady Won’t Retire After 2022 Season

When Tom Brady came out of retirement back in March, many assumed the 2022 season would be the star quarterback’s last hurrah in the NFL.

Well, it doesn’t sound like we’re about to witness the final few games of Brady’s swan song.

The 45-year-old secured another remarkable milestone Thursday, a day that encapsulated Brady’s unprecedented football longevity. Three days ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ critical home matchup with the Carolina Panthers, Brady reached a perfect split of days spent in the NFL and days outside of the league — 8,292 on both sides.

Brady labeled the feat as “crazy” when he met with the media Thursday and also was asked about potential retirement this offseason.

“Honestly, it’s the furthest thing from my mind,” Brady told reporters, per Pro Football Talk. “I’m just going to go out there and try to play a great game this week. Our biggest games are ahead of us. We’ve got to do a good job and I’ve got to play quarterback, I’ve got to prepare well and that’s what I’m thinking about.”

That choice of words simply could be Brady making his laser-sharp focus on Week 17 abundantly clear. However, the fact that the seven-time Super Bowl champion didn’t even acknowledge the end of the road might be telling. If nothing else, it’s evident Brady’s competitive fire still is burning strong.

Talk within the NFL community also indicates Brady isn’t amid his final season. Reporters and pundits alike continue to speculate where Brady might play next season, rather than if he’ll return for the 2023 campaign. All told, it’s starting to feel more likely than not that we’ll see Brady playing on Sundays next fall.