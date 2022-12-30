Matthew Judon Embracing Pursuit Of Patriots Sack Record

FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon still has a chance at making Patriots history this season.

Judon racked up 13 sacks in his first 10 games, putting him on pace not only to break Andre Tippett’s single-season Patriots record of 18.5, but also to match the NFL record of 22.5 shared by T.J. Watt and Michael Strahan. With just 2.5 sacks in his last five games and two contests remaining, Judon has no shot of capturing the NFL record, but Tippett’s mark remains within reach.

Obviously, the top priority for Judon is helping the Patriots win their final two games and make the playoffs. But he also has his eyes on Tippett’s record, which was set in 1984.

“Yeah, I’d like to (set the record),” Judon said after Thursday’s practice. “I’m pretty sure Tipp is tired of sitting on that throne. So, hopefully, I can dethrone him.”

Judon, who’s been much better down the stretch this season than he was in 2021, doesn’t want to hurt his team for the sake of achieving an individual goal.

“But it comes within a scheme and a defensive game plan,” New England’s lone 2022 Pro Bowler said. “I can’t really just go out there wildin’ and chasing records and chasing goals and abandoning my duties and my discipline to the team.”

Judon on Sunday should have a great opportunity to inch closer toward Tippett. The Dolphins are banged up on the offensive line, with stud tackle Terron Armstead missing practice Wednesday and Thursday due to multiple injuries. Miami also will replace quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) with backup Teddy Bridgewater, who’s far less elusive and has a penchant for standing in the pocket like a statue.