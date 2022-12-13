‘Winner’ Mac Jones Receives Salute From Patriots Legend

At least one former Patriots great seems to believe New England currently has a legitimate franchise quarterback in place.

After a successful rookie season, concern has followed Mac Jones over the course of the 2022 campaign. This reached a height when the anemic Patriots offense received a noticeable jolt from first-year signal-caller Bailey Zappe, and the unit didn’t initially make many strides upon Jones’ return from injury.

But the sophomore has looked better of late, including in Monday night’s road win over the Arizona Cardinals. Jones, playing without top wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and the majority of the contest without DeVante Parker and Rhamondre Stevenson, completed 24 of 35 pass attempts for 235 yards at State Farm Stadium as the Patriots improved to 7-6 and took hold of the final AFC playoff spot.

As Jones put together an efficient performance in the desert, he received praise from Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, who commended the 24-year-old for his competitiveness and sense of pride. Manning’s take was co-signed by his former teammate and Patriots postseason hero Adam Vinatieri.

“I agree with you. He’s a winner,” Vinatieri said on ESPN’s “ManningCast,” as transcribed by MassLive. “He knows what it takes to win. He’s been in winning organizations. It’s just a learning curve for a little while. I think once he starts getting the ball out of his hand a little bit quicker.”

Jones will try to keep it rolling and help maintain New England’s playoff status Sunday when the Patriots wrap up their West Coast trip with a Week 15 showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.