Xander Bogaerts Deal ‘Exactly On Par’ With Scott Boras’ Projections

Xander Bogaerts’ departure from Boston came as a surprise to many Red Sox fans, but it doesn’t appear his agent was too taken aback by his decision to sign with the San Diego Padres.

Speaking with reporters following Masataka Yoshida’s introductory press conference at Fenway Park on Thursday, Scott Boras — the shared agent of Bogaerts, Yoshida and many of baseball’s biggest stars — admitted that his projections from prior to the start of free agency ultimately held true.

“I don’t want to say this, but we were pretty much exactly on point with three of our players that signed in the free agent market,” Boras said, per Audacy’s Rob Bradford. “We knew the demand. We knew the valuation. It was pretty much how we thought it would be.”

Perhaps the most discouraging tidbit to come out of that statement, Bogaerts was one of the three players Boras was referring to, according to Bradford.

Bogaerts ultimately chose San Diego, largely due to the 11-year, $280 million deal they were willing to shell out. Boston has reportedly pivoted toward another All-Star shortstop with the loss of Bogaerts, though knowing the projection Boras Corp. had prior to free agency likely would have made the Red Sox/Bogaerts’ decision come much quicker. Such is life when dealing with Boras.