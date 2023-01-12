Actress Reflects On Being ‘Completely Starstruck’ By Tom Brady

Legendary actress and producer Jane Fonda had a relatable reaction when she recently met Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Fonda, one of the stars of Paramount Pictures’ comedy “80 for Brady,” recalled being “completely starstruck” while working with the future Hall of Fame signal-caller.

“He was kind and humble, which is hard to believe considering how brilliant he is at what he does, but it’s true,” Fonda told The Hollywood Reporter while walking the red carpet Friday.

“He was also sweet and polite,” Fonda continued. “My knees actually got weak when he walked into my trailer. I’m in awe of that kind of skill. When somebody is the best in the world at what they do, you have to honor that and respect it. I was just awestruck.”

The film, “80 for Brady,” features Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, Rita Moreno, Harry Hamlin and Fonda. The movie trailer was released in November and the film is about a group of friends who make it their mission to attend the Super Bowl at NRG Stadium and meet the then New England Patriots star.

Brady was not in attendance Friday night, though he told The Hollywood Reporter last summer the cast was made up of “the most amazing actresses” who “brought it all to life.”

“80 for Brady” is set to hit theatres Feb. 3.