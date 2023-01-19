Andy Reid Has On-Brand Response To Chiefs Playing In Germany

The NFL announced Thursday morning the Kansas City Chiefs will be one of two teams to host a game in Germany next season. The New England Patriots are the other.

While the announcement drums up excitement for football fans to potentially see their teams play abroad, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had an on-brand response when it came to Kansas City playing in Germany.

“I look forward to getting a bratwurst,” Reid told reporters Thursday, per-team provided video.

That comment certainly lines up with Reid’s persona as his players gifted him a cheeseburger following a win on Christmas Eve.

But that’s all Reid really offered in his assessment of getting to bring his team to Germany next season. It’s hard to blame him for that. After all, he is trying to get the top-seeded Chiefs prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars, who had a historic comeback last week, in a divisional round tilt Saturday (4:30 p.m. ET) at Arrowhead Stadium.

“I haven’t thought about it,” Reid said. “We’re so focused in on this thing.”

While the NFL has played games in London for years now — the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans and Jaguars are on tap to play their next season — it is just the second time the league has ventured to play in Germany. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took down the Seattle Seahawks in Munich this season in the NFL’s first regular-season game in the country.