Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Canadiens Lines, Pairings

An Original Six rivalry is renewed Tuesday night

by

1 hours ago

The Bruins meet their NHL rival Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night for the first time this season.

Boston has won five straight games and is coming off a 4-0 victory over the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden. The Habs, despite another struggling season, have won two of their last three games coming into Tuesday.

The Bruins won’t be making any changes to their lineup and will roll with what worked Sunday night against the Sharks. Marc McLaughlin, who was recalled from Providence on Monday, will not play, meaning Joona Koppnanen will remain on the fourth line.

Koppnanen had his best game of the season Sunday and the fourth line overall was pretty strong in the win.

Puck drop for Bruins-Canadiens from Bell Centre is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on NESN beginning at 6 p.m.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for Tuesday’s Bruins-Canadiens game:

BOSTON BRUINS (37-5-4)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Craig Smith
Pavel Zacha–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall–Charlie Coyle–Trent Frederic
Nick Foligno–Joona Koppanen–A.J. Greer

Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm–Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort–Connor Clifton

Linus Ullmark

MONTREAL CANADIENS (20-24-3)
Rem Pitlick–Nick Suzuki–Josh Anderson
Mike Hoffman–Kirby Dach–Jesse Ylonen
Jonathan Kovacevic–Christian Dvorak–Evgenii Dadonov
Rafael Harvey-Pinard–Alex Belzile–Michael Pezzetta

Mike Matheson–David Savard
Joel Edmundson–Justin Barron
Jordan Harris–Arber Xhekaj

Samuel Montembeault

More NHL:

Bruins Recall Mass. Native Marc McLaughlin From Providence
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Sacramento Kings
Previous Article

Kings Proving to be Great Story in NBA's Western Conference
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow
Next Article

Bengals’ Joe Burrow Takes Another Dig At NFL With Instagram Post

Picked For You

Related