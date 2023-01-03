Bills Issue Update On Damar Hamlin; Safety Spent Night In ICU

Damar Hamlin continues to fight one day after a devastating scene in the Bills-Bengals showdown on “Monday Night Football.”

The Buffalo safety collapsed on the field, suffered cardiac arrest and had his heartbeat restored before being transported to a hospital Monday night. The terrifying scene led the NFL to postpone the game, a contest that has been suspended indefinitely and might not be rescheduled.

As for Hamlin, the Bills issued the following update Tuesday afternoon, roughly 15 hours after the incident:

“Damar Hamlin spent (Monday) night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far.”

Hamlin’s family released its own statement earlier in the day, expressing “sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time” and pledging to release updates as soon as they get them.

Hamlin’s marketing representative and business partner also released a statement on behalf of the family, calling the defensive back “a fighter.”