Bills Loss Reinforces AFC East Not Lost Cause For Patriots In 2023

The gap between the Bills and the Patriots is undeniably big, but is it so large that New England can’t close it over the next year?

Some would argue “yes,” given the Patriots’ inability to slow down Josh Allen and the high-powered Bills passing game the last two seasons. But Buffalo’s divisional-round loss to the Bengals on Sunday should reinforce what was evident for much of 2022: The Bills are overrated and far from unbeatable.

Buffalo was thoroughly outclassed at Highmark Stadium, suffering a 27-10 loss to Cincinnati while ensuring its Super Bowl appearance drought (since 1993) will continue. Allen completed 25 of 42 passes for just 265 yards while throwing zero touchdowns and one interception. The Bills defense, admittedly hampered by key injuries, largely was powerless against Joe Burrow and company. As remains the case more often than some like to admit, games still are won and lost in the trenches, and the Bengals had a clear edge up front on both sides of the ball. Star wideout Stefon Diggs chewed out Allen on the sideline late in the game, and later left the stadium before some of his coaches even made it back to the locker room. It was an all-around bad day in Orchard Park, aside from some inspiring moments involving Damar Hamlin.

The Bills, considered a Super Bowl favorite much of the season, now enter the offseason after yet another disappointing end to a once-promising campaign. And the franchise’s front office has some work to do, as the roster has more holes than many realize. Buffalo is limited on offense outside of the otherworldly Allen-Diggs connection, and its front seven isn’t good enough with or without Von Miller.

The Bills also have a slew of important players set to hit free agency, as laid out by ESPN’s Adam Schefter in the tweet below:

Buffalo?s key Unrestricted Free Agents this winter: S Jordan Poyer, LB Tremaine Edmunds, G Rodger Saffold, RB Devin Singletary, P Sam Martin, DT Jordan Phillips, DE Shaq Lawson, OL David Quessenberry, OL Greg Van Roten, LB A.J. Klein. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2023

Buffalo almost certainly will begin next season as the favorite to win AFC East, even if the Jets or Dolphins add someone like Tom Brady at quarterback. However, unless the Bills make significant tweaks to their roster, they might have a hard time running away with the division if their rivals improve in key areas.