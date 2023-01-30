Ex-NBA Player Roasts LeBron James’ Reaction To No-Call In Celtics-Lakers

LeBron James had a very dramatic reaction to a no-call in the Celtics-Lakers game Saturday, and one former NBA player went hard at the superstar in his critique.

The referees missed a Jayson Tatum foul on James’ game-winning layup attempt, and Boston went on to win the game in overtime. The two stars had their own back-and-forth on the situation, and head coach Darvin Ham and Anthony Davis voiced their own displeasures with the latter claiming Los Angeles was “cheated.”

The officials admitted their error after the game, and they claimed they have had “sleepless nights” due to their costly mistake. That sentiment wasn’t felt in the moment when Patrick Beverley was assessed a technical foul after he grabbed a camera to attempt to show the foul.

But fans could not help but notice James’ reaction to not receiving the foul call. The Celtics-Lakers rivalry is the most iconic in the NBA, but the superstar acted as if a championship was on the line Saturday night.

“I can watch my French bulldog get ran over by the mailman right now, and I would not react like that,” Chandler Parsons said on FanDuel TV on Monday. “That was one of the craziest reactions. It’s so impressive that he cares that much on a regular-season game that he’s doing that.”

There might be a section of NBA fans who would agree with the former nine-year forward. But there also might be a section of fans who wished more players cared about winning as James did.

Los Angeles is hunting for a spot in the play-in tournament. It is two games behind the Utah Jazz for the final spot in the Western Conference, as of Monday. So every game does matter for the Lakers, which is why they have large ambitions for next Thursday’s trade deadline.