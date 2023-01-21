Giants Vs. Eagles Live Stream: Watch NFC Playoff Game Online, On TV

Jalen Hurts and the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles will return to Lincoln Financial Field and host the sixth-seeded New York Giants in an NFC Division Round Game on Saturday night.

Philadelphia enters the win-or-go-home clash after earning an opening-round bye in the NFL playoffs. The Giants are fresh off an upset win over the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings. The winner of Saturday’s contest will advance to the NFC Championship Game with a Philadelphia victory meaning it will host either the San Francisco 49ers or Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles are an 8-point home favorite against the Giants, according to consensus data on the NESNBets.com live odds page. Philadelphia swept its regular-season series with New York, although the Giants did not play many of their starters during the Week 18 contest as the Eagles locked up the No. 1 seed.

Here’s all the viewing information for the Giants-Eagles clash:

When: Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX