How Damar Hamlin Has Inspired Bills To Play Patriots Game As Scheduled

We probably can stop talking about Sunday’s game between the Bills and the Patriots potentially being postponed.

Both teams now sound ready to go for the Week 18 matchup, with Buffalo on Thursday leaving no doubt about where it’s at following Monday’s scary scene involving safety Damar Hamlin.

While speaking with reporters, Bills head coach Sean McDermott revealed the increasingly positive updates on Hamlin, who remains in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital, have helped the team refocus during a challenging week. McDermott also said that Hamlin’s father, Mario, told the Bills that his son would want them to continue playing.

“Damar’s father spoke to the team,” McDermott said. “Really, his message was the team needs to get back to focusing on the goals that they had set for themselves. Damar would’ve wanted it that way — and I’m paraphrasing — and that includes our game against New England this week. And I think that has helped.

“And then again, today, the news … was a big, a huge help, to getting us back to focus on the game this weekend.”

Both McDermott and Josh Allen recall the conversation with Mario Hamlin, Damar's father, who said, "…his son is going to be alright." pic.twitter.com/MOJspQ2tko — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 5, 2023

McDermott and Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen also were asked directly whether they feel ready to play less than a week after watching Hamlin suffer cardiac arrest during a game.