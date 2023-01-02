How Bill Belichick Reacted To Rumors Of Robert Kraft’s Frustration

In case you missed it, Sunday provided a rather juicy report on how Robert Kraft feels about the struggles of the Patriots offense. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported New England’s owner is “not happy” with the coaching staff and could make significant changes this offseason.

So, how does Bill Belichick feel about all of this? Keep guessing.

The Patriots head coach was asked about the report during his Monday morning WEEI interview and swatted away the question in typical fashion. Belichick, of course, only is concerned with leading the Patriots to a playoff-clinching win over the Bills on Sunday.

“Right now we’re focused on Buffalo,” Belichick said during his “The Greg Hill Show” appearance. “That’s what we’re focused on. I know (Kraft) is, we are, everybody in the organization is.”

That wasn’t the only tense moment during Belichick’s interview.

Toward the end of his appearance, Belichick was asked about Tom Brady’s upcoming movie “80 for Brady.” The ensuing exchange created one of the more awkward Belichick radio moments in recent memory.

Oh, and later in the show, Boomer Esiason said there’s a “douchiness” to Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.