How Sean McDermott Felt About Stefon Diggs’ Tantrum, Early Exit

Frustration boiled over for Stefon Diggs as the Bills watched their 2022 season come to a close Sunday.

Shortly before the Cincinnati Bengals cemented their spot in the AFC Championship Game, Diggs was spotted on the sideline having a spat of sorts with quarterback Josh Allen. And after the game clock showed all zeroes, Diggs reportedly gathered his belongings and left the Buffalo locker room before some coaches even exited the Highmark Stadium field.

Bills running back Duke Johnson apparently was able to bring Diggs back for Sean McDermott’s postgame team address, but the star wide receiver was nowhere to be found when the locker room was opened to the media. Buffalo’s head coach weighed in on all of Diggs’ antics when he held his postgame press conference.

“He’s a competitive guy,” McDermott told reporters, per Syracuse.com’s Matt Parrino. “That’s what makes him good is what you saw. He’s very competitive like we all are. We work extremely hard at these jobs to be the best we can possibly be, and it hurts. I wouldn’t want a guy that doesn’t hurt, right? So when you put it all on the line out there, we put it all on the line, and tonight it wasn’t good enough. That’s the part that stings.”

The sting for Diggs and the Bills likely will maintain through the weekend when they watch the Chiefs and the Bengals battle for the AFC championship in Kansas City for the second consecutive season.