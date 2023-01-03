Jeff Saturday Calls Out Colts Linemen, Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux

The Indianapolis Colts were clearly unhappy with Kayvon Thibodeaux following his questionable celebration on Sunday, so unhappy that their criticism of the rookie carried over to Monday.

For those unaware, Thibodeaux came under fire for celebrating a sack of Colts quarterback Nick Foles despite the veteran suffering a fairly serious injury on the play. As Foles writhed in pain on the ground after the play, Thibodeaux laid next to him and made imaginary snow angels. He also mocked that he put Foles to sleep when he reached the New York sideline.

The Colts were none too happy with the situation, as interim coach Jeff Saturday shared his thoughts Monday.

“Tasteless,” Saturday called Thibodeaux’s display, per video from Talkin Giants. “From the celebration afterward — just trash. Not a fan of it at all.”

He didn’t stop at calling out the rookie, though.

“Disappointed from the o-line perspective and from teammates in general,” Saturday said. “We protect our own. Y’all know me, I’ve been here a long time. I’m going to tread lightly, but I didn’t like it at all.”

Colts center Ryan Kelly did come out after the game and call out Thibodeaux, but that obviously didn’t do much for Saturday. Thibodeaux also explained his side of the story, but again, it didn’t prevent Saturday from giving his two cents.