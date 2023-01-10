Latest Report Suggests End Is Near For Sean McVay’s Tenure With Rams

If it wasn’t before, it has become evident that Sean McVay’s tenure with the Los Angeles Rams will soon come to an end.

The latest report out of Los Angeles suggests McVay is allowing his staff members to seek employment elsewhere, as he continues to contemplate his future with the franchise.

“Rams coach Sean McVay, whose future is in limbo, has permitted his coaching staff to search for other jobs without resistance, per sources,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN tweeted Tuesday. “McVay said in a staff meeting that he doesn’t know what he will do next year and won’t block those who want to explore opportunities.”

McVay’s future with Los Angeles has been “in limbo” for a while now, as the franchise enters muddy waters following a 5-12 season without a number of its own first round picks moving forward.

NFL teams are not allowed to block coaches from taking coordinator or head coaching jobs, but are allowed to block lateral moves. In this case, the Rams supposedly won’t do that.

The Rams have already seen former offensive coordinator Liam Cohen leave to return to the University of Kentucky, while defensive coordinator Raheem Mostert will interview for the Denver Broncos’ head job.

Other candidates to leave Los Angeles are quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Zac Robinson, senior offensive assistant Greg Olson, assistant head coach/tight ends coach Thomas Brown and defensive line coach/run game coordinator Eric Henderson.