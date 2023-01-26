Mike Florio Trolls Damar Hamlin Theorists With Patrick Mahomes Tweet

'But how do we know that's really Mahomes?'

Mike Florio, like Bills quarterback Josh Allen, has no time for all of the Damar Hamlin conspiracies going around.

Some NFL fans are under the impression that it wasn’t actually Hamlin who attended Buffalo’s divisional-round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium last Sunday. The 24-year-old, who suffered cardiac arrest at Paycor Stadium on Jan. 2, wore a hat and face cover to the game — which was played in snowy conditions — so it was difficult to make out his likeness.

Florio on Wednesday mocked the storyline, using a video of a limp-free and walking boot-less Patrick Mahomes to troll Hamlin theorists.

“But how do we know that’s really Mahomes? We can’t see his face in that clip,” Florio tweeted. “Maybe they found someone who looks just like him from the side. Maybe his leg was actually amputated.”

Mindless opinions aside, the optics Mahomes put forth Wednesday was encouraging for the Chiefs, who will need to be at their best if they want to punch a ticket to Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. The red-hot Bengals will enter the AFC Championship Game with all of the confidence in the world, due in large part to their recent success in Kansas City.

