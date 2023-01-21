NFL Fines Tom Brady For Controversial Tackle Attempt Vs. Cowboys

The NFL rubbed salt into the wound of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, following their 31-14 wild-card round loss against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

As a result of one up-for-debate move from the longtime veteran, Brady’s early playoff exit will also come with a financial penalty.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion was fined $16,444 for unnecessary roughness, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, on Saturday. In the third quarter of the contest, after Dallas took a commanding 24-0 lead, Brady attempted a slide tackle on Cowboys safety Malik Hooker during a fumble recovery. And while the officials didn’t take notice of the questionable move, the league certainly did.

Brady’s move garnered some criticism and backlash afterward for what some claimed to be a “dirty” move from the soon-to-be Hall of Famer.

Back in Week 5, against the Atlanta Falcons, Brady was similarly fined after what appeared to be a kick attempt on defensive end Grady Jarrett. In that instance, Jarrett was flagged which left the 29-year-old in “disbelief.”

However, Brady wasn’t the only one penalized for an infraction. Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen was also fined, $8,333.33, for unnecessary roughness on the exact same play.

With uncertainty centering on Brady’s future, a first-round playoff exit and fine could be the last sight of the 45-year-old in the NFL. If Brady does elect to return for a 24th season, he’ll reach 46 years of age before Week 1.