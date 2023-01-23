Pat McAfee Evokes Colts’ Disaster After Cowboys’ Awful Trick Play

The Cowboys’ 2022 season ended in pure embarrassment Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium.

Dallas wasn’t blown out by San Francisco, but its final play of the divisional-round game was so poorly designed and executed even worse that it had to have left the visitors feeling a bit humiliated as they departed the Bay Area. With offensive linemen flanked out wide, Dak Prescott took a shotgun snap from running back Ezekiel Elliott, who immediately was pummeled to the turf. Prescott managed to get off a pass to KaVontae Turpin, but he quickly suffered the same fate as Elliott.

The disaster play reminded the football world of the Colts’ horrific fake punt attempt back in 2015. But if you ask former Indianapolis punter Pat McAfee, who was on the field for that mess at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Cowboys’ trainwreck was far worse.

“So like… with our play, the ball wasn’t supposed to be snapped… Their’s (sic) was way worse right?” McAfee tweeted Sunday night.

McAfee might have a point. The wheels came off for those Colts in a Week 5 game, whereas the Cowboys were fighting for a trip to the NFC Championship Game. Furthermore, Dallas had a chance to regroup and reconsider after San Francisco initially called a timeout, but irrational confidence evidently took over.

Perhaps the catastrophe added to the “sickening” feeling Jerry Jones felt after his team was forced to pack its bags.