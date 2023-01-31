Patriots’ Bill Belichick Reunites With Josh McDaniels At Shrine Bowl

Belichick and McDaniels chatted during a West Team practice

1 hours ago

The 2023 Shrine Bowl has given the New England Patriots coaching staff a leg up in their preparation for the new league year. It has also given them an opportunity to fraternize with some old friends.

Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels were spotted catching up during the Shrine Bowl practices Tuesday afternoon, with Belichick and the Patriots staff coaching the West Team and McDaniels and the Raiders playing host to the event.

Though Belichick is officially in a supervisory role during Shrine Bowl week, he has been hands on in his approach and left quite the impact on the collegiate All-Stars that will play in the game Thursday night. The Patriots have instead appointed Troy Brown as head coach during the week, with Ross Douglas serving as offensive coordinator and Mike Pellegrino and Brian Belichick splitting coordinator duties on defense, giving less-experienced coaches some shine as they look to take on bigger roles in the future.

New England, as it always is, has been deliberate in its approach to the Shrine Bowl. The Patriots specifically chose one set of players to coach during the week, while reportedly becoming ‘enamored’ with a pair of prospects.

McDaniels and the Raiders do not have an official role in the game other than hosting, though they certainly do have an eye on some of the many intriguing prospects who signed up for the event.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
