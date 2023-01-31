Patriots’ Bill Belichick Reunites With Josh McDaniels At Shrine Bowl

The 2023 Shrine Bowl has given the New England Patriots coaching staff a leg up in their preparation for the new league year. It has also given them an opportunity to fraternize with some old friends.

Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels were spotted catching up during the Shrine Bowl practices Tuesday afternoon, with Belichick and the Patriots staff coaching the West Team and McDaniels and the Raiders playing host to the event.

New England, as it always is, has been deliberate in its approach to the Shrine Bowl. The Patriots specifically chose one set of players to coach during the week, while reportedly becoming ‘enamored’ with a pair of prospects.

McDaniels and the Raiders do not have an official role in the game other than hosting, though they certainly do have an eye on some of the many intriguing prospects who signed up for the event.