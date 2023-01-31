Watch Video Of Mic’d-Up Patriots Coaches At 2023 Shrine Bowl

Ever wonder what Patriots coaches sound like while running players through drills?

New England on Tuesday shared a video of assistants Brian Belichick and Troy Brown mic’d-up during a practice for this week’s East-West Shrine Bowl. Belichick, who coached Patriots safeties this season, and Brown, who coached wideouts, served as co-defensive coordinator and head coach, respectively, at the annual NFL prospects showcase.

The video shows Brown working with various offensive players and Belichick focusing mostly on linebackers.

Take a look:

Molding the next wave of NFL players.



Listen in on Troy Brown & Brian Belichick mic?d up at @ShrineBowl practice. pic.twitter.com/UmJjGDfiJ7 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 31, 2023

The last few days in Las Vegas have produced a solid amount of Patriots content. We already have seen a jeans-wearing Bill Belichick getting hands-on while coaching defensive players, and some of the press conferences involving New England staffers have been interesting, as well.

The 2023 Shrine Bowl will start at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Patriots will coach the West team, with the Atlanta Falcons handling the East.